Tigers Prepare for NCAA Tourney

The Tigers had a light workout Tuesday and are in a good mood as well. School is out, so the team can concentrate on the NCAA tournament. With that long ten day road trip to Oklahoma behind them, the Tiger players are enjoying being home especially with the big games ahead at their home, Taylor Stadium.

"It's really exciting for Columbia all together. They get to see what it's like to get a real regional. Last year we had a great time out in Pepperdine and hopefully the people of Columbia will get to see that," said Brock Bond, Missouri Jr. second baseman.

The team is ready to reap big wins at the tournament.

"I think our chemistry and camaraderie has just been unparalleled to a lot of other teams. That's going to help us get a lot of those tough wins. From here on out there is not going to be any more easy teams or easy games," said Scooter Hicks, Missouri Jr. Pitcher.

Coach Jamieson says he will keep his top two starting pitchers in their regular order for the regional, with right-hander Aaron Crow pitching Friday against Kent State and lefty Rick Zagone starting in Missouri's second game Saturday.

Before any games are played, there's a lot of work to be done in and around Taylor Stadium. Workers are spending this week sprucing up the place before the first game Friday afternoon. It's a case of cleaning up the house.

"Through the course of the season there are some things that kind of go by the wayside when you are looking at as many games as we have during the course of the season. So, we'll come out here and trim some bushes, make sure there are no weeds on the warning track, and make sure the field looks nice and sharp to play on Friday afternoon at one," said Tad Dunn, tournament director.