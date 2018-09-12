Tigers Rally Back Against Sooners But Fall Short

NORMAN, OK - Mizzou volleyball rallied back for down two sets at No. 22 Oklahoma on Wednesday night but was unable to pull out the win and fell set five, marking the Tigers second-straight five-set match.

Sophomore Lisa Henning led the team with 16 kills and seven digs while sophomore setter Molly Kreklow finished three kills shy of a triple-double with seven kills, 12 digs and 42 assists. The loss drops the Tigers to 14-6 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play.



Defensively, the Tigers were led by senior libero Priscilla Armendariz who had 18 digs and was perfect on serve receive. Freshman Jade Hayes added eight digs while sophomore Ashton Bodenstab added a career-best seven.



Mizzou will be back in action on Saturday as it returns to road to face Baylor in Waco at for a 1 P.M. and can be seen live on MUTigers.tv.