Tigers Remain Undefeated at Home with Tennis Win Over Illinois State

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers hosted Illinois State on Friday evening for their Pink Out match to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

No. 72 Missouri was able to sweep their doubles matches against the Red Birds. On Court No. 1, the senior pairing of Nina Pantic and Jamie Mera defeated Phyllis Tigges and Emmie Marx 8-3. Maria Christensen and partner Annemijn Koenen overcame Aniko Kiss and Ariane Maack 8-4, while Rachel Stuhlmann and Alex Clark beat their opponents 8-6. This gave Missouri an early lead 1-0 before heading into singles play.

"It was a good win for the team. Today helps us build confidence," said Head Coach Sasha Schmid. "Overall, we need to keep working hard to play aggressive doubles."

In singles play, Mera struck quickly in two sets (6-4, 6-2) against Maack. Stuhlmann, who debuted in the ITA national singles rankings this past week at No. 77, had a fast first set (6-1) against Marx. The two players battled throughout the second, but Stuhlmann succeeded her opponent 6-4. Clark, a freshman, defeated Carolina Abello in an impressive two sets 6-4. 6-4. Pantic and Kiss put a show on Court No. 1 coming down to a tiebreaker. Pantic won her first set 7-5 but dropped the second 6-7. It was during the tiebreaker when Pantic was able to finish off Kiss 10-5. Koenen rounded up singles play defeating Hannah Esker 6-3, 8-3.

"We're looking forward to another good match on Sunday with Saint Louis University," Schmid said.

Missouri is now 3-3 overall. The Tigers will face Saint Louis University on Sunday, February 19 at 1 p.m.