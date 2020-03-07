Tigers ride the wave, defeat the Crimson Tide

COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in their last game before the SEC Tournament on Saturday, 69-50. If Ole Miss loses, the Tigers secure the 11th seed in the tournament. If the Rebels win, the Tigers secure the 12th seed.

It was a brutal first half for both teams as it appeared to be a "defensive battle" but in reality was a half full of mistakes. Each team going into halftime had only seven made shots and twelve turnovers. Both offenses were absolutely abysmal on the floor, shooting below 30% from the field and shooting below 20% from three. Alabama led 21-20 at halftime.

There was significant improvement for the Tigers in the second half. Missouri was able to correct their mistakes and came out of the half playing polished basketball. The Tigers got numerous offensive rebounds which led to second chance points and greatly limited the turnovers.

Kira Lewis Jr. led the game in scoring for the Crimson Tide with 18 points. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 17 points. This was the final game at Mizzou Arena for Mizzou senior Reed Nikko.

Missouri will either face the Georgia Bulldogs or the Vanderbilt Commodores, depending on the outcome of the Ole Miss game, on Wednesday.