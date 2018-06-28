Tigers Score in Each Quarter to Top Rockets 38-23

COLUMBIA - James Franklin made crucial big plays on consecutive scoring drives in the second half and Missouri pulled away from Toledo for a 38-23 victory on Saturday.

Missouri (2-0) led 24-23 after Toledo (0-2) scored its first two touchdowns of the year but Franklin's 21-yard keeper set up Henry Josey's second 1-yard touchdown run of the game which extended Missouri's lead to eight. The quarterback later had a 6-yard carry on fourth-and-3 and an 11-yard gain on third-and-9 to set up Marcus Murphy's 8-yard run to conclude the scoring with 10:29 to go.

Missouri coach Gary Pinkel beat the school at which he's a Hall of Famer and the career wins leader with the help of a few goofs by the visitors.

Toledos' David Fluellen had 111 yards on 14 carries and 10 catches for 100 yards.