Tigers Select Teams for Notre Dame Invitational

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's and women's cross country teams will compete Friday at the Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Indiana. The women's race begins at 3:15 P.M. with the men following at 4 P.M. Both the men and women will run a 10K.

Along with Missouri, Baylor and Texas A&M will represent the Big 12 at the event, which features 28 schools in the upper-division women's race and 26 in the major men's competition.

The meet in South Bend is Mizzou's first competition since September 10, when the Tigers hosted the Missouri Cross Country Challenge. Junior Max Storms won the men's 8K at A.L. Gustin Golf Course, while freshman Liz Reida came in fourth in the women's 5K, leading a quartet of top-ten finishers for the Tiger women.

Men's coach Joe Lynn picked an experienced group of 12 runners to compete for Mizzou in South Bend. Representing the Tigers in at Notre Dame will be redshirt seniors Phillip King, Michael Pandolfo, Dan Quigley and Kyle Rood, redshirt junior Ricky West, juniors Kevin McKee and Max Storms, redshirt sophomore Hayden Legg, sophomore Merid Seleshi, redshirt freshmen Kevin Krumrey and JT McCarthy, and freshman Bryant Blahnik.

"We're excited to get on the road for the first time as a full team this weekend," Lynn said. "In my mind, this is the time when the season really starts, so we're looking forward to seeing where our summer base and work together as a team the last seven weeks has put us."

On the women's side, coach Rebecca Wilmes picked nine runners to factor into the Tigers' final team score: Seniors Aimee Bonte and Laura Roxberg, juniors Bailey Belvis and Katie Vanatta, sophomores Marie O'Leary and Maggie Priebe, and freshmen Courtney Brown, Liz Reida and Courtney Wood. Wilmes also chose junior Chelsea Chrisman and freshmen Maria Effinger, Ali Ross and Faith Summey to compete in the open race, which begins at 2:30 P.M.

"I think we've got an experienced group running in the competitive race," Wilmes said. "We're looking forward to lining up our team, and running against so many top-notch schools will give our athletes a glimpse of what's to come for the rest of the year."

The Notre Dame Invitational is the first of Mizzou's three scheduled trips to the state of Indiana this season. The Tigers will travel twice to Terre Haute for NCAA competitions, with Pre-Nationals as their next meet on October 16 and the National Championships on November 21.