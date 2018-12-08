Tigers set for a not-so-neutral site game

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Missouri football will have to fight against a home field advantage in what should a neutral site game Wednesday night at the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl.

The Tigers are taking on the Texas Longhorns at NRG Stadium in Houston. That means Mizzou, which had to travel over 800 miles to get to the game, will be taking on a team that had to travel fewer than 200.

Some Texas fans didn't even leave until the day of the game.

"We're going to get up in the morning, probably leave around 10:00, get there mid-afternoon," Texas Alum Tommy Mathis said.

Mathis's son Tucker, a freshman at Texas, said there will be a strong UT student presence at NRG Stadium.

"A lot of people I know live in Houston already. So it'll be a short commute for them to the game, and I know most of them are going to the game," Mathis said.

The Tigers are aware the fan balance may not be on their side.

"I know well enough on where we are geographically on how many people are going to be in the stands and what colors they are wearing," Head Coach Barry Odom said.

Junior Offensive Lineman Paul Adams added "I like away games, so if we consider this an away game I'm totally fine with it. Those are the most fun games by far."

Kickoff at the Texas Bowl is set for 8:00 p.m.