Tigers Slip Past Louisville

Jacob Priday hit two home runs in the matchup. Priday's first home run, a two-run shot to left center, scored Missouri's first runs of the game in the sixth inning. His second, his 12th of the year, was to straight-away center field and gave Missouri (42-16) the lead for good in front of a Taylor Stadium record crowd of three-thousand-630.

Louisville (41-21) will play Miami for the second time in three days in an elimination game at one p-m Sunday with the winner playing Missouri at 6:30 p-m. If the Tigers win, they will advance to the super regional round. If they lose, a final game will be played one p.m. tomorrow.

