Tigers snap skid, defeat Georgia 73-65

ATHENS, GA - The Missouri Tigers Women's team traveled to Athens and defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday, 73-65.

The game started with a back and forth first quarter with neither team being able to pull away. Georgia's Jenna Staiti dominated the Tiger's defense, scoring ten of the Bulldog's first quarter points. The two teams were tied at 16 going into the second quarter.

Mizzou pulled ahead in the second quarter with a strong performance from Aijha Blackwell continuing from the first. The Tigers went into halftime up 37-32.

Georgia came out strong, putting together a solid offensive quarter on the shoulders of Staiti. The Bulldog defense was able to slow down the Missouri offense holding them to eleven points in the quarter. Georgia led 49-48. Mizzou didn't make a field goal in a span of 6:24 in the third quarter.

The Tigers were able to outscore the Bulldogs in the fourth 25-16 to finish with the win. Mizzou's leading scorer was Aijha Blackwell with 26 points with an additional 11 rebounds. The leading scorer for the Bulldogs was Jenna Staiti with 24 points.

Missouri looks to get another win on Monday, February 10 in Baton Rouge when they take on the LSU Tigers at 6 p.m. CT.