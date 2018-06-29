Tigers Softball Go 5-0 at Wilson Classic

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Softball team (22-3) continued it's hot streak on Sunday, winning their 18th and 19th straight game after beating Western Michigan 10-1 in five innings and Minnesota 2-0. The 19 straight wins is tied for second most in school history, tieing the 2008 squad.

Missouri 10, Western Michigan 1 (5 inn.)

After being postponed on Saturday, the two teams completed the game on Sunday with Mizzou leading 10-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Sophomore Nicole Hudson relieved Chelsea Thomas, Saturday's starter when play resumed with the Broncos batting with one out and two runners on.

Both team's struggled offensively, managing only one base runner. Thomas (8-2) recieved the win after striking out nine, walking four, giving up two hits, and only letting one run in. Hudson pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out one.

Junior Ashley Fleming and Senior Lisa Simmons led the Tigers with two hits each. Fleming homered, scored twice and drove in five runs in the contest. Simmons scored once and drove one in.

Missouri has won by the run-rule in nine of their last 14 games.

Missouri 2, Minnesota 0

The Tigers and Gophers were caught in a scoreless pitcher's duel until Fleming blasted a two-run home run just inside the right field foul poul in the bottom of the sixth inning woth two outs.

"I was sitting on an inside pitch, and she finally gave me one," said Fleming. "I knew it was out of play, it was just a question of whether it would stay fair or not, so I was following it and hoping it held on, thankfully it did. I had a green light on 3-and-0, but she threw one outside that I thought was off the plate a little bit, but the umpire called it a strike, so I just had a hunch she'd try to come inside on the next pitch."

Chelsea Thomas improved her record to 9-2, throwing a complete game shutout, striking out 12 and walking none. Minnesota's Sara Moulton had a no hitter going into the fifth inning, but ended up losing the contest, giving up two runs while striking out six and walking two. Moulton falls to 17-8 on the season.

Missouri begins Big 12 Conference Play Wednesday with a doubleheader against rival Kansas, beginning at 4 P.M. in Lawrence, Kansas. The second game will start at approximately 6 P.M.