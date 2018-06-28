Tigers struggle behind the arc, fall to Mississippi State Bulldogs 76-62

COLUMBIA, Mo. – In front of a crowd of 7,175 at Mizzou Arena on Saturday night the Missouri Tigers basketball team fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 76-62. The loss capped off a night that began with Head Coach Kim Anderson’s decision to sit sophomore guard Tremaine Isabell until he improves his attitude and conduct during practice.

Missouri struggled behind the three point arc making none of their first 15 shots, leaving the Tigers without a single three point basket in the entire first half. Not until freshman Terrance Phillips drained a three just five minutes into the second half did the Tigers finally get a shot behind the arc on the board. Tonight, Missouri went 2-25 shooting just eight percent from the three point line.

The Tigers bench led by sophomore forward Jakeenan Gant (11 points, 5-8 from the floor, and five rebounds) contributed with 24 points compared to the nine put up by the Bulldog’s bench.

Freshman guard Cullen VanLeer had an uncharacteristically bad night scoring zero points and going 0-5 from the floor.

The only other Tiger to hit a three pointer beside Phillips was sophomore guard Namon Wright who led Mizzou with 16 points, scoring three points on three attempts from the charity stripe, and hauling in nine rebounds.

Overall, Missouri shot 37 percent from the field, and only led the Bulldogs in steals, bench points, and free throw percentage.

There were no lead changes and the only time the game was tied was for the opening 48 seconds before Mississippi State opened the game up on a three pointer by Weatherspoon.

After the game, Anderson said, “Obviously, didn’t shoot the ball well. That was probably the biggest difference in the game.” He continued to say, “I’ll coach these guys as hard as I can and encourage them.”

The Tigers next game will be when they play host to Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday, February 3 at 8 p.m.