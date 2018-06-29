Tigers Stung by Sun Devils in Overtime

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Brock Osweiler hit Jamal Miles on an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime and Arizona State made a big early season statement with a wild 37-30 victory over No. 21 Missouri on Friday night.

Arizona State (2-0), playing in front of a "Black Out" crowd at Sun Devil Stadium, built a 30-16 lead behind Osweiler's 353 yards and three touchdowns passing, and another score rushing.

Missouri (1-1) charged back in the fourth quarter behind James Franklin, who hit L'Damian Washington on a 25-yard touchdown pass and tied it on 3-yard TD pass to Michael Egnew with 2:50 left.

Missouri's Grant Ressel missed a 48-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in regulation, then Osweiler opened overtime with the TD pass to Miles, his second of the game.

Missouri's final chance ended when Franklin's pass on fourth down fell harmlessly in the end zone.