Tigers Suffer Pre-Season Injury

Tigers Suffer Pre-Season InjuryCOLUMBIA - MU Basketball junior forward Glen Dandridge sustained an injury to his right foot during workouts on Saturday. The injury comes with the season starting in just a couple of weeks. Dandridge broke a bone in his right foot and is awaiting surgery on Tuesday morning. Last season he started 3 games and averaged 2 1/2 points per game. The Tigers play the Black and Gold inersquad game on October 27th at Mizzou Arena.