Tigers Sweep Billikens at Home

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers faced the Saint Louis University Billikens on Sunday. Mizzou was able to sweep their doubles matches for the second time this weekend for an early lead 1-0 against the Billikens.

Partners Rachel Stuhlmann and Annemijn Koenen finished first on Court No. 2. They beat Stephanie Hollis and Mia Elmore 8-2. Seniors Jamie Mera and Nina Pantic had an early 6-0 lead on Jenny Nalepa and Maria Toro Moreno but the Billikens were able to win a few sets to threaten the Tigers. Mera and Pantic finished them off before they were able to catch up any further 8-3. The freshman duo of Alex Clark and Ashleigh Chiaf led an exciting close match against Brooke Urzendowski and Madeline Jolly. The two pairs were tied up 4-4 when the other two matches had concluded. It was Clark and Chiaf who finished the match on top 8-4.

Mizzou was also able to sweep their matches in singles play. No. 77 Stuhlmann was the first to conclude her match on Court No. 2 where she overwhelmed Hollis 6-1, 6-1. Stuhlmann is now 9-1 in singles play on the 2012-spring season. On Court No. 1, Pantic defeated Nalepa 6-2, 6-4, while Clark secured the win for Mizzou on Court No. 4 winning in two sets 6-2, 6-2. Mera battled against Elmore on Court No. 3, where she won her first set 6-3. Mera dropped her second set to Elmore but was able to obtain the win in her third set 6-3. Koenen also beat her opponent quickly 6-3, 6-1. Chiaf, a freshman, concluded singles play on Court No. 6 and she defeated Madeline Jolly 6-4, 6-0.

The Tigers are now 4-3 this season and will head to Minneapolis on February 24-25 to face both Minnesota and Virginia Tech. Missouri will begin conference play at home on March 16th against Texas A&M at 5 p.m.