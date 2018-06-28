Tigers Swept by Cyclones

The Cyclones entered the final rotation with a slim lead, but five ISU gymnasts recorded 9.80 or higher on beam to clinch the win. Iowa State moved to the vault and recorded a season-high 49.075, posting three of the top four scores. After two rotations, Iowa State held a slim lead, 97.950-97.925 and started the third rotation with its best event, the floor exercise. The Cyclones collected a 49.125 to Mizzou's 48.950. The Cyclones swept the first three places in the all-around. Iowa State has won 28 of the last 30 meetings against the Tigers.