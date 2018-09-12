Tigers Take Action to Promote Positive Mental Health

COLUMBIA - The "Tigers Take Action Carnival" begins Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the courtyard behind the student center.

The MU Counseling Center is hosting the event as a way to show students all the resources available to them to deal with the stresses of college life.

The "Tigers Take Action Campaign" is designed to show students that there's nothing wrong with asking for help.

The event is co-hosted with 16 other campus organizations including MSA/GPC, Tiger Pantry, and the Gaines Oldham Black Culture Center.

The events at the carnival are designed to represent skills for maintaining mental health including being physically active, socializing with friends and enjoying time at college. The counseling center wants to teach students how to talk about mental health and also what to do when someone is experiencing an emotional crisis.

The Center encourages students, faculty, and staff to take action for their own mental health, care for a friend in need, and take action to reduce the stigma associated with help seeking.

One of the highlights of the event will be a dunk tank featuring various MU staff members for students to try to dunk.

The event runs until 1:30 p.m. with live music, games and a free lunch.

You can also donate a non-perishable food item to the Tiger Food Pantry and receive a free t-shirt.