Tigers Take Doubleheader Sweep at Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. -- No. 11 Mizzou softball finished a doubleheader sweep at Western Illinois with a six-inning, 12-4 win in the second game on Wednesday at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium.

The Tigers claimed a 10-5 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader. Both wins came under starts from senior Nicole Hudson who improved her pitching record to 9-4 with the day's efforts.

Sophomore SS Corrin Genovese and senior catcher Jenna Marston led the Tigers offensively, batting 5-for-7 and 6-for-9, respectively.

Mizzou improved to 31-9 overall with the two non-conference wins, while Western Illinois dropped to 14-23 with the two losses.

Four Tigers recorded two-hit games in Mizzou's initial 10-5 win, with Genovese putting up a 2-for-3 performance. Freshman 2B Emily Crane batted 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot with three RBI and three runs scored. Marston and redshirt freshman OF Carlie Rose both batted 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

Mizzou next returns home to University Field for its final regular season action, a three-game series against SEC foe Tennessee from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5.

The Friday game starts at 6 p.m., while the Saturday, May 4, contest will be televised nationally by ESPN at 6:30 p.m. The series concludes with a noon first pitch on Sunday for Senior Day. A ceremony will follow the Sunday game.