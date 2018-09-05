Tigers take home SEC weekly honors

COLUMBIA - A pair of Mizzou student-athletes collected Southestern Conference weekly honors this week.

Mizzou Volleyball Senior Middle Blocker Alyssa Munlyn and Cross Country Freshman Mikayla Reed were named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and SEC Freshman Runner of the Week, respectively.

Munlyn is no stranger to winning this award. This week's honor marks the sixth time in her career she's been named SEC defensive player of the week, and her 11th weekly award overall.

This time, the Tigers middle blocker wins the award off the back of a remarkable performance in San Juan. She helped the Tigers to a 3-0 weekend at the Puerto Rico Invitational Championship. She led the team with four solo blocks, 18 block assists, 22 total blocks, and 1.83 blocks per set.

The team fed off her efforts to record 10 or more blocks in each match of the tournament, including 14 blocks against Arizona State, the teams best mark of the season.

Munlyn leads the SEC in block assists (32), total blocks (37), and blocks per set (1.68). She also just became the schools all-time leader in block assists. She only needs 14 total blocks to break that record as well.

Reed gets her first weekly honor due to a top-10 finish in her debut race. She finished sixth overall at the Brooks Twilight Classic Saturday with a 5k time of 18:13.89.

As one of five Mizzou runners in the top-10, Reed was the second-highest placing freshman at the meet, and the second highest SEC runner. Fellow Tiger Melissa Menghini was the only one to place higher, finishing second.

Missouri won the meet with 31 points, 52 ahead of second place Arkansas.