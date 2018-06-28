Tigers Travel to SLU on Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Fresh off their big weekend sweep over then-No. 14 Oklahoma, Missouri makes the quick trip down I-70 for a midweek doubleheader against SLU. Wednesday's action gets started with game one at 3 p.m. CT.



The Tigers swept an exciting two-game set over then-No. 14 Oklahoma this past weekend, taking the first game by a 3-2 final in nine inning on a dramatic walkoff by an unlikely hero in Abby Vock before taking the finale 1-0 in 11 innings. Nicole Hudson singled in Vock in the bottom of the 11th on Sunday, ending the three hour and 13 minute marathon game. Chelsea Thomas threw all 20 innings over the course of the weekend, allowing just one earned run and striking out 34 - 17 in each game.



Going against one of the top pitcher's in the country in Keilani Ricketts, Hudson had a huge weekend, hitting .500 off the Sooner ace. She went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in game one before going 3-for-6 with the game winning RBI in the finale.



With her 44 strikeouts last week, Chelsea Thomas is now tied for sixth for most strikeouts in a single season at Missouri with 241. She's only 46 strikeouts away from breaking the record, set by Erin Kalka in 2004 with 286. Thomas is now seventh all-time at Missouri for career strikeouts with 480.



The Tigers have 15 shutouts on the year, 12 of which came the month of March. They are walking just 1.36 batters per seven innings, the best in the conference. The staff's .176 opponent batting average is second amongst Big 12 teams. The team is second in the league in strikeouts per seven innings, as they average 9.37, and is second in the conference with a 1.28 earned run average. The team's 0.94 ERA during conference play is the best in the league.

Saint Louis comes into the midweek set sporting a 26-17 record on the season. They are 10-4 at home this year and 9-5 in Atlantic 10 play. They have won five of their last six, including four in a row after sweeping Evansville and St. Bonaventure last week.



As a team they are hitting .268 on the season, with four regulars batting over .300. Jessica Buschjost leads the team with a .366 batting average. Kristin Nicoletti is hitting .345 and is 20-for-24 in stolen bases. They've only hit 12 home runs this year as a team, with Kristain Burger leading the team with five of those.



Missouri is 62-2 all time against the Billikens, and have won 15 straight. Earlier this year they toppled SLU by a 12-0 final, with Kristin Nottelmann tossing a five inning no-hitter.