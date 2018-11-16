Tigers Trounce Aggies

Missouri scored early in the first quarter as Tony Temple rushed to the left for a 44 yard gain.

Adam Crossett fumbled and then recovered it in the end zone giving Texas A&M a safety.

Chase Daniel passed to Chase Coffman to the left for an 11 yard gain. Daniel responds by tossing the ball left to Derrick Washington for a 16 yard gain. Missouri leads 7-2 to end the first quarter.

Chase Daniel passed to Coffman down the middle for a 6 yard gain. Following Missouri's lead, Texas A&M passed to Martellus Bennett down the middle for a 6 yard gain and the touchdown.

Missouri moved the ball up the field 41 yards in 7 plays. Will Franklin assisted Daniel with a 16 yard gain. Jeff Wolfert then kicked a 32-yard field goal.

Missouri gained control of the ball. Daniel passed to Jeremy Maclin to the right for a 81 yard gain. Missouri led 24-9 at halftime.

The third quarter was off to a slow start until Texas A&M's Jorvorskie Lane rushed up the middle for a touchdown bringing the score to 24-16. Texas A&M quickly regained control of the ball moving it 54 yards in 9 plays.

Martin Szymanski kicked a 22-yard field goal to inch Texas A&M closer to Missouri to end the third quarter.

The Tigers moved the ball near the goal line only to turn it over to the Aggies.

Daniel passed to Rucker down the middle for a 9 yard gain. Missouri pushed the ball from the 29-yard-line to the goal line in 8 plays. Jimmy Jackson ran down the line six yards for the touchdown.

The Aggies' Stephen McGee passed to Bennett down the middle for a 43 yard touchdown. The Tigers came back with a 12 yard touchdown ran in by Jeremy Maclin.

The Aggies sacked Daniel for the second safety of the game giving the Tigers a 40-26 lead.

The last home game for the Tigers results in a win for Missouri. The Tigers are now 9-1 and head to Manhattan to face Kansas State next Saturday. That game starts at 11:30 a.m.