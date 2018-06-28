Tigers Volleyball Duo Earns Preseason Honors

COLUMBIA - A pair of Missouri Tiger volleyball players were announced to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Tuesday. Sophomore Molly Kreklow and senior Brittney Brimmage earned preseason conference recognition from Big 12 coaches in being named to the 14-member team.

Brimmage, a 6-3 middle hitter, is the Tigers' top returning attacker this season as she hit .331 with 291 kills, 119 blocks and 360.0 total points last season, all bests among the Tiger returners this season.

Setting Brimmage this season, Kreklow will anchor the Tiger offense after winning AVCA Central Region Freshman of the Year honors last season. She averaged 11.70 assists per set and had 1,392 total assists while anchoring one of the nation's best offenses in 2010.

The Tigers begin their season two weeks from Friday, when they host Binghamton at the Hearnes Center as part of the Tiger Invitational.