Tigers vs Salukis Tuesday Night Basketball Game

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri plays Southern Illinois University at Mizzou Arena Tuesday night at 8 PM.

The Tigers haven't played the Salukis at home in almost 21 years.

COLUMBIA - Mizzou is 1-0 so far after beating the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on November 8. With a final score of 89-53, it was Mizzou's largest margin of victory in a season-opening game since 2000.

Over half of the points the Tigers scored were three point shots, and four Tiger players scored in the double figures.

Freshman Wes Clark gave the team 13 points, four assists, and no turnovers against Southeastern Louisiana. His performance earned him the SEC Freshman of the Week award.

Winning on Friday put the Tigers at 74 consecutive non-conference home wins since the end of the 2005 season.

After Tuesday's game, the Black and Gold will hit the road to play Hawaii on Saturday, November 16 at the Kansas City Sprint Center.