Tigers Win 27th Straight, Head Coach Reaches 500 Wins

Another match, another win.

The Mizzou volleyball team won their 27th straight match after they beat 19th ranked Kentucky in three straight sets on Sunday.

The victory marked 500 wins for head coach Wayne Kreklow. The Tigers have seven more games left and two of them are at home.

The team, which has only lost seven sets all season, begins a four match road trip on Friday, Nov. 8. They will face SEC opponents Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The team needs one more win to finish the year with best winning percentage in the program's history.

With the regular season coming to a close the Tigers are playing for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The team is ranked 6th in the NCAA RPI Ranking, have beaten eight teams that qualified for the tournament last year, and have six wins over RPI top-50 teams this season. If the Tigers keep winning they will possibly host the First and Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The last time they hosted the two rounds were in 2004 and 2005. In 2005, 9,000 fans filled the Hearnes Center for the tournament matches and the Tigers reached the Elite Eight.