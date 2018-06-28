Tigers Win Homecoming

Monday, October 22 2007

Aside from a couple of injuries for both teams in the first half, Mizzou came out on top with a 17-10 lead at halftime. 

Mizzou started out strong being the first team to score within 5 minutes of the first quarter when defensive lineman Stryker Sulak intercepted a Texas Tech pass and went 37 yards for the touchdown. Junior placekicker Jeff Wolfert punted the extra point good.

Jeff Wolfert also kicked a 21 yard field goal taking Mizzou up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Texas Tech responded in the second quarter when Edward Britton rushed for a 68 yard touchdown. Alex Trlica kicked the extra point good making the score 10-7.

There was a brief brawl near the endzone between the Mizzou and Texas Tech players, but was broke up before anything got out of hand.

Jimmy Jackson rammed up the middle through the pack to give Mizzou another touchdown. Jeff Wolfert kicked the extra point good again sustaining Mizzou's lead at 17-7.

Texas Tech tried to battle back just before halftime when Alex Trlica rushed for a 45 yard touchdown.

With a score of 17-10, Mizzou held the lead at halftime.

After battling for possession at the beginning of the third quarter, Mizzou's Jimmy Jackson rushed three yards for a touchdown. Jeff Wolfert was there again to kick the extra point good for Mizzou raising their lead 24-10.

The finals score of the game came when Jeremy Maclin caught a pass from Daniel and ran for 57 yards for the touchdown with just under eight minutes left in the game.

Texas Tech did not score at all in the second half.

Over 60,000 fans were on hand at Memorial Stadium to see the Tigers get the win over Texas Tech 41-10. Missouri is now 6-1, and 2-1 in the Big 12 conference.

