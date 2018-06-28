Tigers Womens Basketball Falls to Texas

6 years 5 months 2 days ago Wednesday, January 25 2012 Jan 25, 2012 Wednesday, January 25, 2012 9:44:07 PM CST January 25, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Jordan Santo

AUSTIN -- BreAnna Brock's double-double was not enough to hold off the Longhorns on Wednesday as the Tigers dropped to 10-8 on the season. The 75-58 loss to Texas (13-6, 3-4) moves the Tigers down to 0-7 in conference play.

Despite the loss, Brock was a standout for the team earning her fifth double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. She also snagged a team-leading three steals on the night. Senior Christine Flores recorded three rejections on the night, tying the school record for career blocks with 177 total.

The Tigers head back to Columbia on Jan. 28 to host Oklahoma in a double-header with the Men's Basketball team.

 

