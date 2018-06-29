Tigers Wrestling Falls to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. - The No. 10 Tigers fell short to the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 28-6 on Friday. This is Mizzou's second loss to a top-10 team, bringing the Tigers to an overall record of 6-2.

Junior Drake Houdashelt and standout freshman J'den Cox both picked up Tiger wins over ranked opponents at the Gallagher-IBA Arena. No. 1 Houdashelt put the Tigers on the board with a 4-0 win over No. 7 Josh Kindig.

No. 5 Cox claimed his 9-3 decision over No. 19 Noland Boyd, who replaced the Cowboys' No. 10 Blake Rosholt in the starting lineup.

The Tigers gear up for their first home competition of 2014 on Feb. 7 against Buffalo. This dual is part of the annual Beauty and the Beast event, where the Mizzou wrestling and gymnastics team compete simultaneously.