Tigers You Thought You Knew

1 decade 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 11 2007 Sep 11, 2007 Tuesday, September 11, 2007 2:08:46 PM CDT September 11, 2007 in Tiger Talk

You have heard of a no-name defense, but this Missouri Tiger team is more of a nickname defense, or even a middle name defense. Just when you thought you knew them, here is a bit of an Oliver Twist.

The MU defense makes big plays, gives quarterbacks nightmares, and coaches coronaries. They know the name of the game, but do they know each other's names?

Oliver?," said Pig Brown, strong safety.

 "I don't know who Oliver is man," Jeremy Maclin, wide receiver, said.

"I don't know who Joseph is," said Brown. I don't know anybody named Franklin. I really don't know," said defensive lineman Ziggy Hood.

"Can't tell you who Franklin is either," Maclin said.

Even their teammates don't know their real names. The nicknames include the favorite pig in Missouri, senior safety Pig Brown. "My real name is Cornelius Dawson Brown III," Brown said, "I've had that name since I was a little kid. I was young and ate all the time. I was sloppy and just nasty as a little kid and ever since I was a little kid my mom gave me that nickname and it just stuck with me."

"I was like, is that your real name? Did your parents name you that? And he's like my first name is Cornelius. That's crazy too. I didn't expect that one either," said Lorenzo Williams, defensive lineman. He "told me his name was Cornelius. So, Cornelius or Pig? Obviously you want to be called Pig."

Pig is not alone with a hidden identity. These Tigers are modern day Clark Kent's.

"My name is Evander Jermel Hood," said Ziggy Hood.

"My real name is Joseph Stryker Sulak," Joseph Sulak, defensive lineman, said.

"Franklin Desaun Weatherspoon," said Sean Weatherspoon, linebacker.

"Oliver Lorenzo Williams III," said Williams.

Oliver, Franklin, Joseph and Evander are all Tigers who play in the cover of code names.

"My grandma couldn't say my name when my mom was trying to explain it to her that my name was going to be Evander. So her favorite character back then was Ziggy, a little cartoon character and so they gave me that name," said Hood.

"Kindergarten is when my teacher called me my middle name so that's just what everybody kept calling me. Pretty much people only call me by my first name when I'm in trouble back home," said Sulak.

Weatherspoon said, "I am named after my grandfather, which I'm very proud of. His name was Franklin, Frank. It never really stuck with me, so I've never had anybody call me Franklin."

"I went to kindergarten for the first timeand my teacher, Miss Short, I'll never forget this, she said is Oliver Williams here? And I was looking around like who is that guy?" Williams said.

 Don't try any name-calling. They mean business when it comes to their monikers.

"Everyone out there can call me Pig Brown," said Brown.

"You can call me Zigg," said Hood.

"You can call my Stryker," said Sulak.

"You can just call me Sean," said Weatherspoon.

"You can call me Zo," said Williams.

Whatever name they go by, they would rather you talk about the word on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back.

"We don't want to be this person's defense or that person's defense, we want to be a defense. We just want to be enthusiastic and have fun out there," said Williams.

"I like it the way it is. That is a good thing to me. A no name defense. We've got a lot of blue collar guys out there trying to achieve one goal," said Weatherspoon.

The Tigers have some other interesting names on the roster: Castine, Scipio, and Forrest. Whatever happened to something simple, like Chris?

The Tiger players, by whatever names you know them, play their home opener Saturday afternoon at 1 P.M. at Faurot Field against Western Michigan. The Broncos are 0-2 after losses to West Virginia and Indiana.

More News

Grid
List

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
41 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
10am 75°
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°