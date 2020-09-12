Tilley's Resignation Won't Have Big Effect in Jefferson City

8 years 4 weeks 1 day ago Monday, August 13 2012 Aug 13, 2012 Monday, August 13, 2012 10:29:00 PM CDT August 13, 2012 in News
By: Matt Evans
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Effective just before midnight Monday, House Speaker Steve Tilley, R-Perryville, is stepping down. But with most of the legislative business done for the year, lawmakers say his 5-month-early departure won't make that big of difference at the state Capitol. Tilley stepped down citing "his optometry practice, working on campaigns, and spending time with his two daughters as the key factors in his decision," according to a House communications news release.

KOMU 8 News was also able to receive a copy of Tilley's resignation letter to his fellow Republican lawmakers. In the later, Tilley stated he did not want to be a "paid consultant" while serving as in the House.

Tilley is expected by many to join the growing list of lawmakers turned lobbyists in the state Capitol next session. During last session, House Minority Leader Mike Talboy, D-Kansas City, in a somewhat similar move announced he would not run for re-election and join Kansas City engineering firm Burns and McDonnell as the firm's director of government affairs. However, Talboy decided to finish out the rest of his term despite starting at the firm in June.

Tilley, a republican from Perryville, served two years as House speaker. He could not run again for a House seat because of term-limits, but at one point was considered to GOP's front-runner for Lieutenant Governor. Last fall, he announced he would not run for the office and said he wanted to spend more time with his daughters and that he and his wife, Kellie, were going through a divorce.

"Over the last eight years, serving the Missouri House has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Tilley in the letter to other republicans. "I will always cherish the opportunity we shared to move our state in a positive direction."

Lawmakers have one thing left on their agenda this year before the new general assembly takes office in January.  They will return to Jefferson City for a one-day veto session on Sept. 12. Speaker Pro-Tem of the House Shane Schoeller, R-Willard, will preside in Tilley's place until a new speaker is named. House Majority Leader Tim Jones, R-Eureka, is expected to take over as House Speaker in January. Jones was picked by Republican House members to take over when Tilley's term ended.

Steve Tilley's resignation letter.pdf

More News

Grid
List

Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state
Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century... More >>
10 minutes ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:17:19 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

26 people have been killed and dozens more are missing as fires ravage the West Coast
26 people have been killed and dozens more are missing as fires ravage the West Coast
(CNN) -- The West Coast's deadly wildfires have blanketed swaths of it with unhealthy smoke, complicating efforts to fight the... More >>
50 minutes ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:37:00 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:00:00 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Oregon officials preparing for 'mass fatality incident' as fast-moving wildfires threaten to merge
Oregon officials preparing for 'mass fatality incident' as fast-moving wildfires threaten to merge
(CNN) -- Firefighters in Oregon are racing to slow down two wildfires from merging into a single inferno Friday after... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 6:00:00 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from medical... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:08:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

CPS will offer more tech support next week
CPS will offer more tech support next week
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will continue to offer tech support for families next week. According to a tweet from... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
High school football game scores from mid-Missouri are listed below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:39:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week Three of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Southern Boone County Eagles travelling... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:39:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

North Callaway football game canceled
North Callaway football game canceled
KINGDOM CITY- North Callaway's football game has been canceled Friday night following the death of a student-athlete, according to North... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:20:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season
Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season
COLUMBIA- Mizzou Athletics announced no tailgating for the 2020 football season Friday in an email to fans. The emails... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 4:45:29 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri
HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri
MISSOURI- The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they would allocate almost $27 million to Missouri... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

'Through thick and thin': Boonville community rallies around football team
'Through thick and thin': Boonville community rallies around football team
BOONVILLE - It's no secret that Boonville is riding a high after dismantling Holden's defense last week, 74 to 2.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students
MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials said they're working to address complaints from students who have been moved from dorms... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
COLUMBIA - Heart of Missouri United Way in Columbia started its annual Campaign Kickoff with its Day of Caring Friday... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completed its annual certification virtually Friday morning. According to a... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:45:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
COLUMBIA- Plans to knock down the ZX gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Providence Road... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday. The event did not require a doctor’s order... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 12:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 68°
1pm 69°
2pm 72°
3pm 74°