Tim Fuller named Missouri Men's Basketball Interim Head Coach

COLUMBIA - During today's media day, the Missouri basketball team addressed two key suspensions to begin the season.

The first suspension addressed was the suspension of head coach Frank Haith as assistant coach Tim Fuller has been named his temporary replacement. Haith's involvement in the Nevin Shapiro scandal while serving as the head coach at the University of Miami prompted the NCAA to hand him a five game suspension. Fuller is beginning his third season as not only an assistant coach, but a successful one. He was named one of college basketball's Top 10 assistant coaches under the age of 40 by ESPN.com.

RT @ashleycolley: #Mizzou Coach Frank Haith announces Tim Fuller will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/PyPp9wW04e — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) November 6, 2013





Fuller's coaching experience totals to 17 years on the sidelines, one of his stops being at the University of Miami during Haith's tenure.

The second suspension that was dealt with was the suspension of senior forward Tony Criswell. According to KOMU's Ashley Colley, Criswell has been suspended due to "violation of team rules." He averaged 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds off the bench for the Tigers last year.

Criswell will sit this Friday's game Southeastern Louisiana at the Mizzou Arena.