Tim Wolfe to Announce New MU Chancellor

COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe will announce the hiring of a new chancellor Thursday morning in the Reynolds Alumni Center on the MU campus.

The announcement comes nearly one month after former Chancellor Brady Deaton retired from the position.

Several Texas and Missouri media sources have reported R. Bowen Loftin will be named the 22nd chancellor of MU. Loftin's previous positions include Texas A&M's Interim President in June 2009 and officially became president of the university in February 2010. Loftin received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas A&M and both his Master's and Doctorate Degrees from Rice University.

According to texags.com, Loftin announced in July he would retire in January, but said he would continue to teach at Texas A&M.

