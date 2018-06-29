Time Changes for Day One of Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA - Day One of the Columbia Regional has been moved forward one hour due to conflicts for graduating seniors at the University of Missouri. Host Mizzou will face Stony Brook at 5:30 p.m. at University Field, while the initial game of the regional between Oregon State and Hofstra is set for 3 p.m.



All games from the Columbia Regional will be streamed live on ESPN3 and have radio coverage from KTGR and Mizzou Network.



COLUMBIA REGIONAL SCHEDULE (CT)