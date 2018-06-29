Time Changes for Day One of Columbia Regional
COLUMBIA - Day One of the Columbia Regional has been moved forward one hour due to conflicts for graduating seniors at the University of Missouri. Host Mizzou will face Stony Brook at 5:30 p.m. at University Field, while the initial game of the regional between Oregon State and Hofstra is set for 3 p.m.
All games from the Columbia Regional will be streamed live on ESPN3 and have radio coverage from KTGR and Mizzou Network.
COLUMBIA REGIONAL SCHEDULE (CT)
- Friday, May 17: 3 p.m. - Game One: Oregon State vs. Hofstra, 5:30 p.m. - Game Two: Mizzou vs. Stony Brook
- Saturday, May 18: Noon - Game Three: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 2:30 p.m. - Game Four: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (loser eliminated), 5 p.m. - Game Five: Loser G3 vs. Winner G4 (loser eliminated)
- Sunday, May 19: 1 p.m. - Game Six: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 3:30 p.m. - Game Seven (if necessary)
