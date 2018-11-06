Time Running Out for Red-Light Camera Legislation

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Time is running out for Missouri lawmakers to pass a bill regulating red-light cameras, and some say inaction could prompt cities across the state to experiment with their own fixes that would allow the cameras to operate once again.

Court rulings have stifled programs around the state where camera-generated tickets didn't assign points to a driver's record. The Kansas City Star reports a bill approved earlier this year in the House would grant a special exemption for points-free moving violations for red-light camera cases.

If the Legislature takes no action, City Manager Troy Schulte says Kansas City might have to go to a system where photos are taken of drivers' faces so points can be assessed for red-light violations.