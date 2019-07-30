Time Running Out on Efforts to Derail Base-Closing Plan

Unless Congress intervenes, the plan for closing or downsizing hundreds of military installations becomes law on November 8th. Missouri stands to lose more than 2,000 defense jobs and an Air National Guard unit at Lambert Field in St. Louis. Senators Kit Bond and Jim Talent say they would vote against the plan, but neither sees any point in introducing a resolution in the Senate. A House committee rejected a proposal earlier this month to block the plan. But any member of Congress may still force the full House to consider the resolution.