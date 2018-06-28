Time Short for Mo. Cold Medicine Prescription Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Time is running short for legislation that would require people to get prescriptions for medication containing pseudoephedrine. The bill cleared the House Rules Committee on Friday and could be debated by the full House next week. But only three weeks remain in the legislative session, and House leaders have said bills that aren't already passed stand little chance of becoming law this year. Pseudoephedrine is a common ingredient in cold and allergy medications and also is used to make methamphetamine. Rep. Dave Schatz, a Sullivan Republican, says requiring prescriptions for pseudoephedrine would make it tougher for criminals to make meth. Gov. Jay Nixon and Attorney General Chris Koster also back the legislation. The proposal has drawn opposition from medicine companies and people who say it would harm law-abiding patients.