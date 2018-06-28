Time Warner customers in Liberty without cable, Internet

LIBERTY (AP) - A severed fiber optic cable left Time Warner Cable customers in one Kansas City suburb without cable and Internet service for a day.

The Kansas City Star reports cable company repair crews worked Thursday to repair the severed line that delivers cable, Internet and phone service to customers throughout Liberty. Time Warner spokesman Mike Pedelty said the outage affected the vast majority of customers in the community 15 minutes north of Kansas City. About 50 percent of service had been restored as of 9:30 p.m., and Pedelty expected service to be fully restored by the end of the night.

The outage occurred when a backhoe operated by a company not affiliated with Time Warner severed a fiber optic line near Interstate 35.