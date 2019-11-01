Time winding down on black walnut season

STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks.

Hammons Black Walnuts in Stockton, Missouri began back in 1946 when Ralph Hammons began buying black walnuts from locals and cracking them with his own machine. Fast-forward to today and Hammons Black Walnuts is the main distributor of black walnuts.

The black walnuts distributed by Hammons Black Walnuts are even in things you grab at a grocery store. Their black walnuts are in many nationally known ice creams like Baskin Robbins where it was one of the 31 original flavors.

A fall tradition for many, families and friends go out looking for the black walnuts all around Mid-Missouri. Once they gather some, they bring them to one of the many Hammons hulling stations where the nuts are hulled and the harvester is paid. This year is the highest buying price at 16 dollars per 100 pounds.

If you want to get your share of the crop in before next year, time is ticking away as the hulling stations are only open until November 11th.