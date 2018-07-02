Timeline for new Jefferson City High School set in motion

1 year 2 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, April 05 2017 Apr 5, 2017 Wednesday, April 05, 2017 4:12:00 PM CDT April 05, 2017 in News
By: Jared Koller, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading
JEFFERSON CITY – After Jefferson City residents voted in favor of funding a second public high school on Tuesday, district superintendent Larry Linthacum said work has begun to open the doors in 2019.
 
While boundary lines and tax rate details are capable of changing, Linthacum said there is a plan in place that the district will communicate with its residents.
 
“The boundary lines are pretty safe to say with Lewis and Clark for the current high school and Thomas Jefferson Middle School for the second high school,” Linthacum said. “I don’t see major changes to that, but there may be tweaks to that moving forward and we’ll revisit those on a more regular basis as a school district.”
 
Linthacum would not comment on any further time line for when the finalization of boundary lines may come.
 
The tax rate is more set in stone, as Linthacum said residents do not have to worry about an abrupt change with district taking more of a phase-in approach.
 
“Total, there’s 65 cents on the bricks and mortar and then 45 cents on an operating level,” Linthacum said. “But it’ll be a phased in approach. Right now the plan is to start at 85 cents of the $1.10. We will not need all of it. The next year look at adding 10 or 15 cents, then the final year adding the final dime.”
 
20 of the 45 cents in the original tax rate will still go to K-12 instructional resources and Linthacum anticipates having those funds starting this coming school year.
 
The public is open to discuss the upcoming tax rates for the district at the August board meeting.
 
While resources will go to improving schools right away, full implementation won’t come until the school opens.
 
“The full operation of the new high school will not be in effect until the fall of 2019, so we will not be taxing folks here and there. It’ll be a phase in approach,” Linthacum said.
 
Linthacum said he plans on using the same approach when communicating with staff, teachers and families to do what’s best for the district. He said he hopes to have more of a concrete time line before the teachers go on summer vacation.
 
Talk of possible school expansion first started when the district purchased land in 2012, but passing Proposition J and C’s respective bond issues and tax levy’s pushed expansion into full swing.
 
Proposition J was a $130 million bond issue to build a second high school and make renovations to the current high school. The second high school would cost roughly $85 million to build, with the remaining funds going toward existing schools.
 
Proposition C was a tax levy to operate the new school and fund additional K-12 resources across the district. Residents in the Jefferson City Public Schools district will now pay a total tax increase of $1.10, an increase from $3.69 to $4.79.
 
New resources include technology updates, new textbooks with planning resources for teachers, more behavioral and mental health licensed counselors and a new preschool classroom in Callaway County.
 
Proposition J required a 4/7 majority vote to pass, while Proposition C need just a simple majority. The plan now is to begin construction at that location off Highway 179 near St. Mary's Hospital and the district will teach 9-12th graders at both high schools
 
Proposition J passed with a 63 percent vote in Cole County and a 58 percent vote in Callaway County. Proposition C passed with a 61 percent vote in Cole County and a 57 percent vote in Callaway County. Jefferson City Public Schools current number of 9th-12th graders is the largest in the state.
 
There will be two classes in the inaugural 2019 school year as part of a transition phase-in approach, three in 2020, then full implementation in 2021.
 
Honestly I hope as well look 5 years, 10 years down the road, that this was a tipping point for Jefferson City,” Linthacum said. “We want to be the premiere school district in the state of Missouri. Years and years ago we were perceived as that, and that’s our goal, that’s our vision, we won’t apologize for that. We’re trying to raise the bar for everything we do.”

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
39 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°
6pm 87°