Timeline highlights Pinkel's coaching career

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Head football coach Gary Pinkel will resign due to a medical condition at the end of this year's football season. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in May of this year but decided to continue coaching this season. After the game against Vanderbilt, Pinkel said he got a PET scan and afterward decided with his family that this will be his last season as head coach.

Donald Cupps, a member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, said he was surprised and saddened when he heard the news of Pinkel's resignation.

"MU's football team has earned tremendous accolades and victories under Gary's leadership," Cupps said in a news release, "The Board asks that you keep Gary and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

“Like all Mizzou fans, I am sorry to hear that Coach Pinkel’s health is preventing him from continuing as our head football coach after this season,” Interim Chancellor Hank Foley said. “His leadership of the Mizzou program has a track record that speaks for itself on the field, but also in the success of former student-athletes after graduation. We send our thoughts and prayers for his full recovery.”

Pinkel started as head coach for Mizzou in 2001. Before coming to Mizzou, he was the head coach for Toledo from 1991 until 2000.

In 2014, Pinkel won the SEC Coach of the Year award, being voted the award by a majority of the league coaches.

The timeline below shows Pinkel's entire head coaching career before Mizzou. While at Mizzou, he won two Big XII north titles and two SEC east titles.