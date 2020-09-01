Timeline: How CPS' plan to return to school has taken shape

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday, August 31 to reconsider the district's plan to return to in-person learning.

The debate over when and how to return to in-person learning has been ongoing since the school district first went to online learning in March, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, the school district delayed the start of school from August 25th to September 8th.

The school district is using the "Learning Mode Matrix" to determine whether school will return in-person, in a hybrid format or fully virtual.

The matrix uses the 14-day rate from Columbia's COVID-19 case data. Essentially, the 14-day rate calculates the number of new cases per 10,000 residents in a 14-day period. If the 14-day rate is below 10, then the school district will continue with fully in-person learning. If the 14-day rate is between 10 and 50, the school district will move forward with a hybrid learning plan. Under this plan, students would be in-person for two days a week and online for three. Finally, if the 14-day rate is greater than 50, the school district will switch to fully virtual learning.

Columbia's rate has spiked recently as MU students have returned and begun classes. The current 14-day rate is 66.2.

In light of the latest numbers, the Columbia Public Schools board is meeting Monday afternoon at 4:30 to determine if changes need to be made to the current district reopening plans.

School is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 8th.

Here's a full timeline breaking down how CPS' plan to return to school has developed since the school district went online in March.