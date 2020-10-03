TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

By: Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
President Trump gives a 'thumb's up' as he boards Marine One.

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced late Thursday evening.

Trump became the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19.

TIMELINE

Saturday, Oct. 3 11:20a.m.: Senate floor activity will be postponed until Oct. 19, but confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barret's nomination to the Supreme Court will continue as planned.

 

Saturday, Oct. 3 10:57a.m.: Trump's physician said he's doing "very well" and his doctors are "extremely happy" with his progress.

Saturday, Oct. 3 10:39a.m.: Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Saturday, Oct. 3 9:28a.m.: VP Pence and the Second Lady were tested again and both tested negative for coronavirus.

Saturday, Oct. 3 8:41a.m.: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. 

Saturday, Oct. 3 6:57a.m.: Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump have both tested negative for COVID-19.

Saturday, Oct. 3 3:30 a.m.: Kellyanne Conway, Republican Sens. Tillis and Lee, Univ. of Notre Dame President Jenkins are among those who tested positive for coronavirus after attending a White House event.

 

Friday, Oct. 2, 5:31 p.m.: President Trump tweets video thanking everyone for the 'tremendous support'

Friday, Oct. 2, 5:29 p.m.: Marine One lands at Walter Reed National Medical Center

Friday, Oct. 2, 5:23 p.m.: Marine One departs White House complex

Friday, Oct. 2, 5:17 p.m.: President Trump boards Marine One

(NBC) A masked President Trump emerged from the White House shortly after 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday to board Marine One, which flew him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. 

It was the first time he'd been seen publicly since announcing overnight that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Trump sometimes speaks to reporters while en route to his helicopter on the South Lawn, he did not on Friday, offering a thumb's up and a wave instead. He didn't appear to have any difficulty walking.

He was accompanied by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was also wearing a mask.

First lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, was not with the president.

Friday, Oct. 2, 4:26 p.m.: Marine One lands on White House lawn to transport President Trump to military hospital

Friday, Oct. 2, 4:15 p.m.: White House announces President Trump will travel to military hospital and 'stay for a few days'

(AP) — White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for 'few days' on advice of doctors.

He will work out of the presidential offices at Walter Reed over the next few days.

Friday, Oct. 2, 3:16 p.m.: President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail; reports of feeling fatigued and 'low grade fever'

(AP)— White House doctor: Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains 'fatigued' after COVID-19 diagnosis.

In addition, the President has taken zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin. 

Friday, Oct. 2, 1:25 p.m.: President Trump's campaign manager releases statement saying campaign events are postponed

President Donald Trump's campaign announced all events are in the process of being moved to virtual evets or are temporarily postponed. 

This comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night.

The press release also stated that and previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also temporarily postponed. 

Other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 and plans to resume his scheduled campaign events. 

Thursday, Oct. 1, 11:54 p.m.: President Donald Trump tweets he and the First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

The president tweets the two would start quarantining immediately.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 9:44 p.m.: President Donald Trump tweets one of his political advisors, Hope Hicks, tests positive for COVID-19

