Tiny house in Fulton sparks discussion about house sizes

11 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Tuesday, October 10 2017 Oct 10, 2017 Tuesday, October 10, 2017 7:20:00 PM CDT October 10, 2017 in News
By: Sydney Olsen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - A tiny house in Fulton has become the talk around the town. The house is being built along Business Route 54 in Fulton, a busy road leading in and out of town. 

After construction began on the house, the Fulton City Council asked the city to create an ordinance that would set a minimum size requirement for new structures.

Director of Administration Bill Johnson said the city council asked the administration to draft an ordinance.

The bill was proposed at a city council meeting in Sept., but the council could not reach a joint agreement. 

"I think some of the reasons the city council wanted further discussion involved whether the city should be having anything to do with deciding how big of a house can be, or rather how small of a house can be in the city," Johnson said.

Bill 1482 reads, "The R-1, R-2, and/or R-3 residential structure must cover a minimum of 700 square feet of habitable space on a standard lot. On a substandard lot, or a lot of less than 7,000 square feet, the habitable space must be at least 10 percent of the square footage of a substandard lot with a minimum of 500 square feet of habitable space."

Right now the City of Fulton does not allow people to build on the smaller substandard lots. If the bill were to pass, residents would be able to build smaller houses or even tiny houses on the lots, but with a minimum size requirement. 

Sarah Zoellner is one neighbor of the tiny house. She said she felt if the ordinance passed it,would be crossing the line.

"Well to me that's kind of big government trying to step in and tell us what we can and cannot do," Zoellner said. 

Zachary Althaus lives across from the tiny house. He said some residents who drive the route to work each day have claimed the house is an eye sore. 

"It doesn't bother me or my wife at all," Althaus said. "I think they should just take a different route to work if they don't like it, personally."

"I think no matter what happens somebody is going to have a problem with it," Althaus said. 

We were not able to contact the owner of the tiny house after several attempts.

Anyone can view the bill at the city clerk's office in Fulton. The city council will meet again on Oct. 10 to further discuss the proposed ordinance. 

More News

Grid
List

Fire captain charged with illegally selling firearms to felons
Fire captain charged with illegally selling firearms to felons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( KCTV ) -- A captain in the Kansas City Fire Department was charged in federal court... More >>
35 minutes ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 9:30:21 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with restraining children with zip ties
Missouri man charged with restraining children with zip ties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri man was charged with restraining his ex-girlfriend's son and his daughters with... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System
Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System
BOONVILLE - The Pinnacle Health Care System, Inc. bought Cooper County Community Hospital and its related companies. RHG Consolidated... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Law enforcement train to help people with mental illness, substance abuse
Law enforcement train to help people with mental illness, substance abuse
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement agencies from around mid-Missouri participated in Crisis Intervention Team training at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 6:07:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Kavanaugh has the votes to be confirmed to Supreme Court after Collins, Manchin commit
Kavanaugh has the votes to be confirmed to Supreme Court after Collins, Manchin commit
(CNN) -- Brett Kavanaugh is set to become the Supreme Court justice who inaugurates a conservative majority for a generation,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Seven weeks into the high school football season and the hot weather has made a comeback for this... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 4:39:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Police looking for suspects in shots fired case in Columbia
Police looking for suspects in shots fired case in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shots fired incident in the Georgetown, Scott Boulevard and the Ludwig Drive area Friday... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Man arrested after police said he pulled knife on officers
Man arrested after police said he pulled knife on officers
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man they said pulled out a large knife at a Break Time convenience store Thursday... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

MU's Sigma Chi fraternity chapter suspended
MU's Sigma Chi fraternity chapter suspended
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri's fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been suspended from campus pending the results of an investigation. ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

A year after #MeToo went viral, women reflect on progress made
A year after #MeToo went viral, women reflect on progress made
COLUMBIA - The #MeToo movement celebrated one year of supporting sexual violence survivors Friday. #MeToo gained popularity when women... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Lincoln University gives warm welcome to new president
Lincoln University gives warm welcome to new president
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk made history with her installation Friday as the third female president for Lincoln... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Moniteau deputies find drugs at the scene of deadly car crash
Moniteau deputies find drugs at the scene of deadly car crash
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies investigating a crash on Highway 50 in September said they found a "substantial" amount of drugs,... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Man charged after toxic letters sent to Trump, other leaders
Man charged after toxic letters sent to Trump, other leaders
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Navy veteran in Utah was charged Friday with threatening to use a biological toxin... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 1:25:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Interpol president reported missing during trip to China
Interpol president reported missing during trip to China
PARIS (AP) — The Chinese president of Interpol has been reported missing after he traveled to his native country at... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 12:56:48 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Highway patrol announces resolution to 1998 homicides in New Madrid
Highway patrol announces resolution to 1998 homicides in New Madrid
NEW MADRID - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and New Madrid Sheriff's Office announced Friday they identified Robert Eugene Brashers... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

UM, professor drop claims against each other in lawsuit over guns on campus
UM, professor drop claims against each other in lawsuit over guns on campus
COLUMBIA - A judge granted a joint motion Thursday to drop the University of Missouri and a professor from a... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 11:04:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Labor Department: US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
Labor Department: US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September — the lowest level since December 1969... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Women rally in Jefferson City to oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Women rally in Jefferson City to oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of women opposed to the appoint of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court stood... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 77°
11pm 76°
12am 76°
1am 75°