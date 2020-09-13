Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state

1 day 3 hours 58 minutes ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:17:19 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century ago will settle in again. Wildlife agencies released the brown-headed nuthatch into the wild in late August, after a woodlands was restored in the Mark Twain National Forest. The quarter-ounce bird disappeared from Missouri in the early 1900s after loggers cut down more than a million acres of forest. Fifty birds were released into the forest, and another 50 will be released next August. The nuthatches are from the Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas.

