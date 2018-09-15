Tipped Employees May Get Raise

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Thousands of waiters and waitresses soon could be getting a raise. Governor Blunt Wednesday ordered the state labor department to reverse an interpretation that had kept many tipped employees from getting a raise when the state's minimum wage went up. Missouri's minimum wage rose to $6.50 an hour in January as a result of ballot measure passed last year. The sponsors of the amendment claim tipped employees should be guaranteed at least half that amount under state law. But the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations had continued to advise businesses that they only needed to pay the federal minimum of $2.13 an hour to employees who receive tips. Blunt says that interpretation was wrong.