MID-MISSOURI — As cold weather makes it way through the state of Missouri, residents are taking shelter indoors to get away from the bitter chill.
Thursday's forecasted high temperature is 18 degrees Fahrenheit, more than 20 degrees lower than the seasonal average high. Multiple warming centers across mid-Missouri opened their doors for people seeking shelter, including Columbia's Wabash Bus Station emergency warming center, which only opens when temperatures are forecasted below 9 degrees.
Homeowners also face the threat of cold weather, as the low temperatures can cause damage to property if precautions aren't taken. According to one local HVAC technician, customer demand increases during the winter.
"When it's 50 to 70 [degrees], you don't get a lot of calls, but when it's zero outside... we'll start off at 8 o'clock in the morning," said Robert Wyatt, general manager of APM Heating & Air Conditioning. "We may run [until] 8, 9, 10 o'clock at night, depending on the number of calls that we've got.
Wyatt emphasized two specific issues that homeowners often face with a troubled heating system: dirty air and furnace filters and freezing water lines that back up to outside walls.
Wyatt warned that unchanged filters create buildup that prevents airflow, creating potential to damage the entire heating system.
"The more air you can get through the system, the less drag there is on the motor," Wyatt said. "So the less drag, the more efficient the motor is. If your filter is real dirty, it turns around, it builds more static [pressure] and causes more amp draw. More amp draw means more wear and tear on the motor."
The timespan for replacing filters can last as little as a month and as long as a few months to a year, depending on the type of filter you're using and where it's located. Fiberglass filters, which are usually cheaper than other types, need to be replaced on a more consistent, monthly basis. A high-end furnace filter may not need replacement for nine months or potentially even longer.
The cold temperatures can also freeze pipes, especially when backing up against the outside walls of a home. Wyatt mentioned that kitchen sinks are often vulnerable to freezing, as their locations often sit at the edge of outside walls to accommodate windows.
He said that a dripping faucet can prevent at-risk pipes from freezing over.
"The best thing you can do there is let a faucet trickle," Wyatt said. "Moving water does not freeze if you can keep the water trickling through your faucet."
Other tips Wyatt recommended include:
- When checking the furnace filter, shut the power off and check to see if the evaporator coil or the blower wheel have excessive buildup.
- Take garden hoses off of outside faucets to prevent from splitting caused by freezing, which can cause leakage inside of homes if they're dripping.
- This also applies to frost-free hydrants.
- Open cabinets with pipes that back up to outside walls to increase warm air flow.
- If metal pipes freeze, you can use a handheld hair dryer to thaw them, but remember that "water and electricity have never gotten along," and know where your main shutoff valve is in your home in case overheating splits a pipe.
- Leaving the blower on can help evenly distribute conditioned air, preventing hot and cold spots.
- Remember, this will raise utility costs.
- If you hear noises from the furnace, have a technician evaluate it either in-person or over the phone.
- Be careful when troubleshooting via the internet, as it may cause issues when reassembling.
- Make sure to change thermostat batteries.
- Make sure windows are down and windows are closed to prevent cold air from entering the house. Weather-stripping doors and placing plastic wrap on windows can help stop cold air from squeezing through small gaps.
- Open blinds to let sunlight warm up rooms through infrared heat.
- Inexpensive Sherpa blankets and wool sweaters can keep you warm enough to allow a colder thermostat temperature, saving you money on utilities.
- Room and home humidifiers can make colder temperatures feel warmer because of additional moisture in the air. Filters will need to be changed more often when using humidifiers (Wyatt recommends every two months).
- "If you've got somebody that you trust, you know, as far as in the heating and air business, call them and ask them a question," Wyatt said. "Most of them will be glad to tell you that, 'hey, you need to check this, you need to check that.' I mean, we're not all out here to get filthy rich... a lot of it is just common sense stuff."
For the latest weather news, visit the KOMU weather section and download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app.