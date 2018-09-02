Tips for Selecting a Boarding Facility for Pets

COLUMBIA - Selecting a place to leave your pet can be a tricky matter, but here are a few tips to make it easer. When choosing a day or over-night boarding facility for your pet, be sure to research various businesses. It's important to know if accomodations for elderly animals are available. In addition, if your animal likes to be outside, pay attention to whether or not the facility has an outdoor area.

Don't forget to communicate if the pet was rescued or previously experienced abuse or neglect. Make sure to ask what vaccines are needed and how much interaction a pet receives with both humans and other animals. Be sure to visit a location before leaving a pet there and ask about extra fees that might normally be hidden in order to reach the exact cost of your pet's visit.