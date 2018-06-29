Tips for Using Columbia's New Smart Phone Parking Meters

COLUMBIA - Columbia is testing new parking meters that allow you to pay by cash, credit card or smart phone. You can even have a text message sent to you 15 minutes before your time expires. Lonnie Barker, an account executive at the Columbia Verizon Wireless store, gave U_News viewers a tutorial on how to use your phone to pay your parking meter. Click on the video thumbnail at the left to view his interview.