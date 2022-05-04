COLUMBIA - As KOMU 8 First Alert Weather forecasts rainfall the next two days, it's important to ensure parts of your home stay dry during the rain storms.
Water damage is a common occurrence after extended precipitation, but there are ways to prevent those negative impacts from happening to your residence. Dry Basement Foundation Repair's Vice President Curtis Bramble says that he sees homeowners struggling with stopping water from entering frequently.
"We get calls on the regular. When storms come in, the ground saturates and finds its way into basements and whether they're finished or not, it's still a nuisance and costly," Bramble says.
A big mistake that people make is not paying enough attention to their gutters. Water usually lingers throughout gutter channels which can end up being a big problem if they're not cared for, according to Bramble.
"Water tends to overflow the gutters, sit around the house, and then creep into the basement," Bramble says.
Preventative maintenance is imperative when preparing your home for a rainstorm. Besides taking care of your gutters, it's important to change the direction of the water so it travels the opposite way from your house. Bramble mentioned an efficient device that helps with the task.
"If you do have a sump pump, make sure that it's running properly. Get all the water graded to where it'll flow away from the house," Bramble says.
Cracks in the walls are an easy method for water to sneak into your residence. If the necessary maintenance is already done and there's nothing you can do about those cracks, Bramble says that there's a strategy to still block water from getting in.
"Right before the storm comes, they can take a tarp or some heavy plastic in that general area and tape it to their foundation to get the water to roll away," Bramble says.
Periodically, it's a good idea to check toilets, showers, and sinks to make sure pooled water won't gather up and leak to the floor below. According to Bramble, these checks are very important and negligence could result in unpleasant occurrences like rotting.
"Go through underneath cabinets and check them every six months because a slow leak can cause a major mold and wood rot damage," Bramble says.
Lastly, all you have to do sometimes is rely on your senses and look for visual clues indicating that your home is having an issue.
"High humidity inside of the house, musty smells, and discoloration in carpet are clues and more blatant signs would be mold growing on the sheetrock and of course walking downstairs and soaking your socks," Bramble says.
Rainstorms can be a threat to your home, but these tips should give you the best preparation and defense for water damage.