Tips to ward off "porch pirates" this holiday season

COLUMBIA— Holiday season is around the corner and it is of no surprise that the Columbia Post Office is seeing an increase in traffic of incoming and outgoing mail.

With an increase in packages, comes the risk of people stealing items after delivery on people's porches.

Fulton Police Department posted a warning in November about how to combat "porch pirates."

They recommend getting a tracking number, a door bell security system and to request a signature for your packages. FPD also suggests considering getting your packages shipped to a local store or shipping partner.

KOMU reached out to Fulton Police Department and they said they have already received a "handful of reports," this holiday season.

Bart Green, Columbia's Postmaster, told KOMU that it is important for people to take precautions when it comes to receiving packages.

"I recommend everyone to sign up for informed delivery," he said. "It's an online application that will send you email notifications everyday."

Green says this application will give you updates of when you are supposed to get your packages.

"Unfortunately you can't control this," he said. "Just call the police if it happens."