Tipton and Blair Oaks conduct in-person summer school despite COVID-19

Tipton R-VI and Blair Oaks R-II are conducting in-person summer school classes. Both school districts said that they are excited to have their students gain some social interaction again.

Tipton R-VI and Blair Oaks R-II are both conducting in-person summer school classes. Classes for Tipton started June 1, and June 22 for Blair Oaks.

Both school districts said they are excited to have students gain some social interaction again.

This summer, Blair Oaks had roughly 400 students take advantage of its summer school program while Tipton had around 220 students.

Tipton has implemented some steps to help cut down on the transmission of the coronavirus. The school screens at the front door, take temperatures and distance students, according to the Tipton superintendent. The school is also delivering food directly to classrooms.

“If we hadn’t had summer school we were out from the middle of March and we would be to the middle of August, that’s about a five-month period," Terry Robinson Tipton superintendent said. "That’s not okay, that’s not good for kids. So, you can’t build a future if you’re not open.”

Blair Oaks is having students enter in different doors at the beginning of the day based on grade level. Students then walk directly to their classrooms. They can also eat their breakfast in classrooms, according to Blair Oaks superintendent.

At the entrances of the building are hand sanitizing stations for students and staff. Blair Oaks spread out desks in classrooms and the rooms are wiped down while students are at lunch and recess.

“It’s been a month-long process we delayed our start by about 4 weeks," Jim Jones, Blair Oaks superintendent said. "We wanted to have a great conclusion to the unprecedented 2019-2020 school year we had a 41-school day closure and wanted to make sure that ended the best it could.”

Blair Oaks also consulted with the Eldon school district on how it conducted summer school.

The school districts said this year, the summer school program has been successful despite the circumstances.

Blair Oaks is planning on sending out a survey to its parents soon to feel out reactions for fall classes.

Blair Oaks summer program ends this week on Thursday, July 16. Tipton's summer program ends on July 30.