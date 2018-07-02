Tipton Cardinals 2012

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Sacred Heart
 Away
 W 50-8
8-31
 No. Callaway
 Home
 W 40-20
9-7
 Windsor
 Home
 W 53-0
9-14
 Tolton-Calvary Home
 W 55-12
9-21
 So. Callaway Away
 W
 28-18
9-28
 Butler Home
 W
 63-20
10-5
 Cole Camp Away
 W
 55-17
10-12
 Archie
 Home
 W
 57-21
10-19
 Skyline
 Away
 W
 35-14
10-26
 Sweet Springs
 Home
 W
 53-0
10-31
 Concordia
 Home
 W
 56-20
11-5
 Sacred Heart
 Home
 W
 67-6
11-10
 Skyline
 Home
 W
 28-7

The Tipton Cardinals have not lost a regular season game since 2006 and the Pigskin Preview predicts the Cardinals will be undefeated this year.

Senior running back Dallas Peoples, an All-State selection last year, is built like a bowling ball and has deceptive speed, which makes him extremely difficult to tackle. He's also an All-District team selection at linebacker.

When the Cardinals aren't running the ball, their air attack should be good. Senior quarterback Riley Brant was named to the All-Conference and All-District teams in 2011. His favorite target figures to be senior wide receiver Ethan Koechner.

The defensive line has a good combination of size and speed. Coach Braby is confident they'll be able to get after the quarterback and stop the run.

Though talented, depth and a difficult schedule could present themselves as issues for Tipton.

Coach: Tony Braby (entering 15th season) 

Quarterback: Sr. Riley Brant

Returning Starters: 11 (5 on offense, 6 on defense)

Last Season: 11-1

Pigskin's Pick: 9-0

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

