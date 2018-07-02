Tipton Cardinals 2012

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago
in
FNF Schools
Date
Opponent
Result
Score
8-24
Sacred Heart
Away
W
50-8
8-31
No. Callaway
Home
W
40-20
9-7
Windsor
Home
W
53-0
9-14
Tolton-Calvary
Home
W
55-12
9-21
So. Callaway
Away
W
28-18
9-28
Butler
Home
W
63-20
10-5
Cole Camp
Away
W
55-17
10-12
Archie
Home
W
57-21
10-19
Skyline
Away
W
35-14
10-26
Sweet Springs
Home
W
53-0
10-31
Concordia
Home
W
56-20
11-5
Sacred Heart
Home
W
67-6
11-10
Skyline
Home
W
28-7
The Tipton Cardinals have not lost a regular season game since 2006 and the Pigskin Preview predicts the Cardinals will be undefeated this year.
Senior running back Dallas Peoples, an All-State selection last year, is built like a bowling ball and has deceptive speed, which makes him extremely difficult to tackle. He's also an All-District team selection at linebacker.
When the Cardinals aren't running the ball, their air attack should be good. Senior quarterback Riley Brant was named to the All-Conference and All-District teams in 2011. His favorite target figures to be senior wide receiver Ethan Koechner.
The defensive line has a good combination of size and speed. Coach Braby is confident they'll be able to get after the quarterback and stop the run.
Though talented, depth and a difficult schedule could present themselves as issues for Tipton.
Coach: Tony Braby (entering 15th season)
Quarterback: Sr. Riley Brant
Returning Starters: 11 (5 on offense, 6 on defense)