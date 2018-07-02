Tipton Cardinals 2012

The Tipton Cardinals have not lost a regular season game since 2006 and the Pigskin Preview predicts the Cardinals will be undefeated this year.

Senior running back Dallas Peoples, an All-State selection last year, is built like a bowling ball and has deceptive speed, which makes him extremely difficult to tackle. He's also an All-District team selection at linebacker.

When the Cardinals aren't running the ball, their air attack should be good. Senior quarterback Riley Brant was named to the All-Conference and All-District teams in 2011. His favorite target figures to be senior wide receiver Ethan Koechner.

The defensive line has a good combination of size and speed. Coach Braby is confident they'll be able to get after the quarterback and stop the run.

Though talented, depth and a difficult schedule could present themselves as issues for Tipton.

Coach: Tony Braby (entering 15th season)

Quarterback: Sr. Riley Brant

Returning Starters: 11 (5 on offense, 6 on defense)

Last Season: 11-1

Pigskin's Pick: 9-0

